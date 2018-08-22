Ship Finance International to buy three large container ships

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) agrees to acquire three large container vessels with long-term time charters from an unspecified buyer; financial details are not disclosed.

SFL says the three vessels were built in 2015 each with 10,600 TEU carrying capacity and expects to take delivery "in the near term."

The ships will be chartered to an undisclosed container line for a minimum of six years with options to extend up to 10 years.

SFL says it received $200M in intermediary bank financing to partially finance the acquisition and expects to arrange a long-term financing in due course.

