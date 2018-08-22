iPass announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock as the next ongoing step in remediating the delisting notice it received on September 15, 2017 from Nasdaq.

The 1-for-10 reverse stock split will be effective upon the filing and effectiveness of a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Restated Certification of Incorporation after the market closes on August 22, 2018.

The common stock will begin trading on a split adjusted basis when the market opens on August 23, 2018, reducing shares in the same ratio of 1-for-10.

Each stockholder will be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the fair value of the fractional share based upon the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2018.

