Cree prices $500M senior note offering

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) prices its $500M private offering of convertible senior notes due 2023. The initial conversion rate for the notes is equivalent to about $59.97/share.

Initial purchasers have 13 days to buy up to $75M in additional notes.

Cree expects net proceeds of about $488M (or $561M if the additional option is exercised) and will use the funds to repay its revolving credit facility and fund Wolfspeed’s capacity expansion.

The sale is expected to settle on August 24.

Cree shares are down 0.6% premarket to $45.50.

Previously: Cree -3.1% on $500M private note offering (Aug. 21)