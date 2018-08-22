CatchMark to buy timberlands in Oregon, to sell southwest portfolio

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) agrees to buy 18,063 acres of Oregon timberlands for $88.8M from Forest Investment Associates, marking CatchMark's first Pacific Northwest transaction.

Separately, CatchMark agrees to sell 56,000 acres of timberlands in Texas and Louisiana to Forest Investment Associates for $78.5M. CatchMark will retain about 370,000 tons of merchantable inventory to be harvested over the next 18 to 24 months. Per-acre sales price is $1,533 when including the timber reservations.

CTT +0.2% in premarket trading.

CatchMark will fund the Oregon timberlands purchase with cash on hand and borrowing under an amended credit facility. The amended facility increases total capacity by $75M, brings its multi-draw term loan to $200M, and adds a new seven-year $140M term loan to refinance existing debt under the multi-draw term loan.

Including the pricing on the new term loan set to LIBOR + 1.7%, the all-in cost of debt (net of estimated patronage) is expected to be about 3.4%, based on the company's current leverage ratio, pricing grid, and floating/fixed debt mix. The Southwest region transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter with proceeds going to repay debt.

CatchMark sees the two transactions improving annual timber sales revenue by about $1.6M and adjusted EBITDA (excluding land sales) by about $2.5M annually over the next five years, and support its capital structure on a leverage-neutral basis.

Source: Press Release

