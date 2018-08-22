MTGE Investment declares $0.38043 dividend

With the anticipated closing of the offer on Sept. 7, MTGE Investment board declares a common stock cash dividend of 0.38043/share for the period June 29 through September 6, 2018.

The dividend is payable on Sept. 7, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of Aug 31, 2018.

If the exchange offer is extended beyond September 7, 2018, the dividend amount, record date and payment date would be expected to be adjusted pursuant to the Merger Agreement to provide MTGE stockholders of record four business days prior to the closing of the exchange offer a prorated dividend based on MTGE's most recent quarterly dividend amount.

Press Release