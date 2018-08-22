CME Group to launch SONIA interest rate futures

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will launch Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) futures on Oct. 1, 2018, pending regulatory review.

The product starts with two new futures: a quarterly International Monetary Market dated contract observing the recommended specs of the Working Group on Sterling Risk Free Reference Rates; and a Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting dated contract.

The MPC SONIA future is designed for market participants who require greater precision in managing exposure between the dates of the MPC meetings.

Source: Press Release

