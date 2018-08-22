AbbVie's elagolix shows positive effect in late-stage extension study in uterine fibroids

Results from a Phase 3 extension study, ELARIS UF-EXTEND, evaluating AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) elagolix, combined with low-dose hormone therapy, for reducing heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids showed a treatment benefit. Specifically, 87.9% of treated women achieved clinical response.

The results were consistent with two pivotal Phase 3s, ELARIS UF-I and ELARIS UF-II that showed response rates of 68.5% and 76.2%, respectively.

Clinical response was defined as menstrual blood loss volume less than 80 mL and at least a 50% reduction in menstrual blood loss volume from baseline to the final month.

The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference. Marketing applications will be made next year.

The FDA approved elagolix, branded as ORILISSA, in July for the management of moderate-to-severe pain associated with endometriosis.