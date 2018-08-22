LaSalle Hotel confirms receipt of proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) confirms receiving a proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on Tuesday that boosts the cash portion of its offer.

Pebblebrook proposes paying 0.92 PEB common shares per LHO share, with an option for LHO holders to get up to 30% of the aggregate price in cash.

The earlier Pebblebrook proposal offered to pay up to 20% of the total consideration in cash.

LaSalle says it will review Pebblebrook's proposal to determine the best course of action. It hasn't changed its recommendation of its existing transaction with Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

On May 21, 2018, LaSalle entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII, under which Blackstone will acquire all outstanding common shares of LaSalle for $33.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.8B.

LaSalle +0.3% in premarket trading to $34.55.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Pebblebrook posts presentation defending its offer for LaSalle Hotel Properties (Aug. 10)