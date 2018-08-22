Kraft Heinz deepens Oprah ties

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) announces the expansion of O, That’s Good! with a new line of premium frozen pizzas.

The launch is the third category from Mealtime Stories, the joint venture between Kraft and Oprah Winfrey.

The company says Mealtime Stories will support O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza with a "robust 360 degree" marketing campaign, including a new national TV ad featuring Winfrey.

Winfrey has had a magic touch in the business world over a long career, including helping to revitalize the Weight Watchers brand recently.

KHC +0.90% premarket to $60.38

Source: Press Release