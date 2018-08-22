Minerva's roluperidone shows encouraging action in preclinical study

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announces positive data from a preclinical study of MIN-101 (roluperidone).

The study showed that three days of treatment with roluperidone significantly increased the release of a neurotrophin called BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) which is associated with beneficial effects on the brain such as improved learning and memory, neurogenesis and neuroprotection.

The data are being presented at the Medicxi Forum in Venice, Italy.

A pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating roluperidone in patients with schizophrenia is ongoing. Topline results are expected in H1 2019.