Casino REITs called attractive

Union Gaming stays positive on the casino REIT sector as it sees even more consolidation ahead on the regional level and calls out potential for more real estate deals in Vegas.

"On the Las Vegas Strip alone, there is over $3.5bn of EBITDAR ($1.8bn of rent) currently not owned by REITs," notes analyst John DeCree. "This represents $20bn-$25bn of potential real estate value assuming a 7%-8% cap rate. This would represent a 5+ year growth pipeline based on the Casino REITs M&A pace YTD. In addition, the Las Vegas Locals market (>$1bn EBITDAR) is virtually untapped by REITs as well," he adds.

DeCree says the Buy-rated casino REIT names to watch off the deep pipeline of growth opportunities are Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI).

