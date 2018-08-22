JPMorgan becoming at ETF player

The bank's JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) launched two weeks ago and has already topped $1B in assets, reports Lara Crigger at ETF.com. That makes it the second-fastest ETF ever to hit $1B (only trailing the mammoth SPDR Gold Trust).

Prior to that, the number two spot was held by another of the JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) suite - the BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP). Another, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU), also has more than $1Bin AUM.

Launched alongside BBCA two weeks ago, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) has pulled in $464M.