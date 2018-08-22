Virginia regulator declines calls to reconsider water permits for pipelines

Virginia's State Water Control Board declines calls from environmental groups, landowners and others to reconsider important water quality permits for the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast natural gas pipelines.

The regulator met yesterday in Richmond to consider thousands of public comments received about the permits granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but it voted down a motion to consider re-evaluating or revoking the permits.

Mountain Valley is owned by EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) are partners in the Atlantic Coast pipeline.