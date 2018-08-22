First Busey to combine with Banc Ed Corp

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) agrees to merge with The Banc Ed Corp, for $304.9M

Under the terms, Banc Ed stockholders will receive 8.2067 First Busey shares and $111.53 in cash for each Banc Ed share, with implied per share purchase price is $373.24, based upon Busey’s closing share price of $31.89 on August 21, 2018

The combined pro forma entity will have assets of $9.6B, $6.4B in gross loans, $7.7B in deposits and over $8.6B in assets under management.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2018 or early Q1 2019