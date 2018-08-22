Eagle Pharmaceuticals announces new patent issued for BENDEKA

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announces that an additional patent has been issued related to BENDEKA by the USPTO.

Patent number 10,052,385 will expire March 2033. The USPTO has now issued or allowed a total of 16 patents in the BENDEKA family of patents expiring from 2026 to 2033.

The newly issued patent will be listed in the FDA Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (Orange Book) bringing Eagle’s total Orange Book listed patents for BENDEKA to fourteen.

BENDEKA has Orphan Drug Exclusivity until December 2022.