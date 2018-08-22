KKR in talks to buy Fiat Chrysler's Magneti Marelli auto parts unit: WSJ

KKR (NYSE:KKR) is in talks to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) global auto parts unit Magneti Marelli, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential price wasn't immediately available, the WSJ said, adding that some analysts value the auto-parts business at about €3.23B ($3.7B).

KKR +2.4% in premarket trading.

KKR is likely to acquire Magneti through Japan-based Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Magneti had 2016 revenue of €7.9B, according to the company's website.

