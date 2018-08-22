Zynga +8.8% as Baird likes 'Star Wars' deal in long term

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 8.8% premarket after yesterday's news that it's pairing up with Disney on a mobile game set in the Star Wars milieu.

That's a longer-term positive for Zynga even if there's not material contribution until 2020, Baird says.

Analyst Colin Sebastian likes the potential for live services revenue from the deal, and the chance to expand the relationship with Disney as the latter shifts away from its own internal development. Zynga execs have "long-standing relationships" with Disney's licensing team, he notes. (h/t Bloomberg)