Urban Outfitters breaks out as retail star

Urban Outfitters (URBN +6.3% ) opens higher after posting strong sales growth in Q2 across brands. The analyst community is out with positive comments on the retailer.

Loop Capital Markets lifts its price target to $56 on its expectation for continued momentum.

SunTrust moves to a price target of $55 as it points to improved fundamentals.

BlueFin Research: "Prominent new trends in women's and the 'urban revival' trends from the late 80's and early 90's are right in Urban Outfitters wheelhouse."

Jefferies keeps a Buy-rating on URBN and price target of $58 amid what it calls a "robust" consumer environment.

Shares of URBN cruised into the earnings report with short interest at almost 18% of total float.

