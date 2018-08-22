Ferroglobe -6% following Q2 earnings miss driven by light volumes

Ferroglobe (GSM -5.8% ) opens sharply lower after Q2 earnings and revenues miss expectations on lower than expected silicon metal and manganese alloy volumes, offset in part by lower costs of goods sold.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $86.3M, which included a $44M bargain purchase gain, also came in below the $93.1M analyst consensus.

GSM announced a $20M share buyback, ~1.4% of the 10% of shares outstanding authorized, as well as the continuation of its currently interim dividend of $0.06/share.

In an analyst note, Stifel says clarity on the timing and magnitude of contributions from the Glencore acquisition and capital allocation plans will be the primary focus of the conference call (source: Briefing.com).