Prologis completes $8.5B DCT Industrial Trust purchase

Prologis (PLD -0.8% ) completes its all-stock acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust for $8.5B, including assumed debt.

Prologis will refinance $1.8B of DCT's debt; about $850M was paid off at closing and the remainder will be retired in Q3 2018.

As a result of the acquisition, Prologis boosts its 2018 core FFO guidance to $3.00-$3.04 per share from the prior range of $2.98-$3.02.

The acquisition is expected to be dilutive to net earnings per diluted share primarily due to the impact of non-cash real estate depreciation. As a result, Prologis has decreased its full-year 2018 net earnings guidance range to $2.67 to $2.73 per share from $2.80 to $2.86.

