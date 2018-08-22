U.S. pot market could be worth $47B - RBC #2

In a note, RBC Capital Markets says that legal sales of marijuana in the U.S. are catching up to beer and wine, potentially reaching $47B in ten years, implying a 17% CAGR.

RBC cites the recent investment in Canopy Growth by spirits producer Constellation Brands as an example of bullish prospects in the space.

The cannabis industry is already evolving. Plain vanilla weed is not as profitable as concentrates. In Colorado, which has allowed recreational use for more than four years, the share of plain buds has dropped from 70% of total sales to 46%. Concentrates have filled the gap.

Americans overwhelmingly back legalization with 83% in favor of at least some form of legal availability.

Additional selected tickers: OTCPK:MJNE, OTCPK:MYDX, OTCQB:MYHI, OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCQX:MRPHF, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCPK:NGMC. OTCQB:NTRR, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCQX:PHVAF, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:PNTV, OTCPK:PUGE, OTCPK:QEDN, OTCPK:REFG, OTCPK:RFMK, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCQB:RSSFF, OTCPK:SPRWF, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:THCBF, TLRY, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCPK:UBQU, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:VAPR, OTCPK:VTMB, OTCQX:ZDPY