More on Jack Henry & Associates Q4 results

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY +1.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth of 8.7% Y/Y to $417.2M, of which Services & Support was $271.5M (+8% Y/Y) and Processing was $145.7M (+10% Y/Y).

Operating income increased 10% Y/Y to $108.5M and margin was flat at 26%.

Cash and equivalents was $31.4M (-73% Y/Y); trade receivables totaled $291.6M (+5% Y/Y); total deferred revenue decreased 12% Y/Y to $448.6M & the company had no borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased 23% Y/Y to $1,266.8M & Cash provided by operations totaled $412.1M.

“We signed 20 new core customers in the quarter with almost all of them choosing the outsourced model and we continue to see strong demand for Jack Henry’s industry-leading core solutions.” said David Foss, President and CEO.

