Stocks slip as investors weigh impact of Trump's legal troubles

Stocks edge slightly lower at the open, as investors ponder any potential effects of Pres. Trump's heightened legal troubles; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud and to breaking campaign finance laws, but most newsworthy is his declaration that Trump directed him to pay two women hush money in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election; in a separate trial, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, was convicted of financial fraud.

Also, mid-level officials from the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks today in Washington following a nearly three-month stalemate.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.2% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In earnings news, retailers Target and Urban Outfitters +5.6% and +7.3% respectively after beating top and bottom line estimates, and Lowe's +7.1% after also reporting upbeat earnings.

The telecom services ( -1.2% ) group is the worst performer in the early going but no other group is down more than 0.5%; on the flip side, the energy ( +0.9% ) and industrials ( +0.5% ) sectors are early outperformers.

U.S. WTI crude oil +2% at $67.20/bbl after the American Petroleum Institute reported a drop in domestic stockpiles.

Still ahead: FOMC meeting minutes, existing home sales, EIA petroleum inventories