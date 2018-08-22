Glatfelter to sell Specialty Papers Business unit

Glatfelter (GLT +6.1% ) agrees to divest its Specialty Papers Business Unit to Lindsay Goldberg for $360M, comprising ~$320M in cash and ~$40M of retiree healthcare liabilities

Net sales for the unit for fiscal year ending June 2018, were ~$783M.

“The divestiture of our Specialty Papers Business Unit represents a significant milestone for Glatfelter as we continue our transformation toward becoming a leading global engineered materials company", said Dante Parrini, Chairman and CEO

Net cash proceeds to be used to reduce debt, to fund the Georgia-Pacific’s European nonwovens business acquisition, and for general corporate purposes.

The deal is expected to close by Q4