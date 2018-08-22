Itron upgraded to Buy at Argus on growth potential

Itron (ITRI +0.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $72 price target at Argus, which says the company should benefit over the next five years from current low penetration of automated meter infrastructure in the gas, electric and water meter market.

ITRI should be able to boost margins by moving into higher margin areas such as remote monitoring and data analysis, the firm says, noting that utilities market potential is still in an early growth phase, especially outside North America.

Source: Bloomberg First Word