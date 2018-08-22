Citi card mailings slump more than 60%, according to Wells Fargo analyst

Citgroup's (C) card mailing volumes sank to 18.4M in July, down 66% Y/Y, the lowest level since 2010, Bloomberg reports, citing a report from Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti.

That follows declines of 53% in May and 65% in June.

Total industry personal loan mailings exceed credit card mailings in six of the last seven months, boosted by personal loan mailings from Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.1% ) Marcus with 44M mailings in July.

Capital One (COF -0.3% ) leads credit-card mailings, accounting for 28% of industry volumes in July, with 79M mailings in July followed by Discover (DFS) with 43M.

Discover's personal loan mailings declined 7% in July, the first Y/Y drop this year, consistent with the bank's increased caution concerning the market.

