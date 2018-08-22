MYnd Analytics up 31% on MHSRS presentation

Thinly traded nano cap Mynd Analytics (MYND +30.8% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume on the heels of a presentation by CEO George Carpenter at the 2018 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Kissimmee, FL. The event is the DoD's premier scientific meeting.

The presentation covered the growing clinical evidence supporting the use of the company's Psychiatric EEG Evaluation Registry (PEER) to improve patient outcomes, included reduced suicidal thoughts, by providing doctors with objective personalized data the help guide medication selection.

Recently published results showed that measuring electrical activity in the brain via EEG can help predict a patient's response to an antidepressant.

Investors' enthusiasm appears to be stoked by Tonix Pharma's Tonmya flop in PTSD since it opens up the market for alternative approaches.

