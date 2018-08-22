Kingstone insurance unit cuts reinsurance treaty to 10% from 20%

Kingstone (NASDAQ:KINS) jumps 7.5% after announcing that its insurance subsidiary reduced its personal lines quota share treaty ceding percentage to 10%, down from 20%, effective July 1, 2018.

“This gives us an excellent opportunity to keep more of the profitable business we write and to more effectively utilize the capital we’ve raised over the past year," says Kingstone COO Dale Thatcher.

The treaty remains on a “net” of catastrophe reinsurance basis, as Kingstone Insurance Co. secures all catastrophe reinsurance coverage directly, outside of the quota share arrangement.

The treaty is scheduled to expire on June 30, 2019.

