PDC Energy's capex boost to add production, value to operations, COO says

PDC Energy's (PDCE +2.1% ) 9% increase in its 2018 capital budget earlier this month, amounting to an incremental $83M, does not simply account for higher oil services costs but also projects increased production and added value, COO Scott Reasoner says at the Enercom Oil & Gas Conference in Denver.

"This isn't just a service cost increase," Reasoner says, explaining that the additional funds will be spent largely on adding footage to its horizontal wells in the Wattenberg field in Colorado, building both oil and gas takeaway infrastructure there and also in the Delaware Basin of west Texas, and on drilling tweaks that both increase and decrease the number of stages on horizontal wells in that basin.

PDCE produced 103K boe/day in Q2 from the two basins and expects to exit 2018 at ~135K boe/day and exit 2020 at more than 200K boe/day, Reasoner says, representing a three-year compound annual growth rate near 30%.