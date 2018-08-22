Exicure, Inc. announces expected closing of ~$22M private placement offering

Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB:XCUR) announced to close a private placement offering of its common stock at a per share price of $4.50 and aggregate gross proceeds of ~$22M before fees and expenses.

The private placement is expected to close on or about August 22, 2018 subject to customary closing conditions.

Ladenburg Thalmann, Castle Hill Capital Partners and Katalyst Securities, LLC served as placement agents for the transaction.

The Company was advised by Sidley Austin LLP and Ladenburg Thalmann was advised by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C.