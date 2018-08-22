Frontier launches brand platform around guiding consumers

Frontier Communications (FTR -1.8% ) is launching a new national branding platform set to refocus it as a go-to for consumers navigating the Internet services market.

The company says its message in "Don't Go It Alone" is "The Internet world is confusing and unreliable, but Frontier can be the absolute best guide in the complex maze that is today’s digital frontier."

The campaign focuses on whimsical songs from a "balladeer." An internal campaign is training company employees to be all-inclusive guides for consumers.

"Our brand goal is to be the customer’s absolute best guide available in navigating the digital frontier; our business goals to accelerate subscriber growth and reduce churn go hand-in-hand,” says Frontier Chief Customer Officer John Maduri.