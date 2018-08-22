Report: Tepco, Hitachi, Toshiba in talks for four-way nuclear alliance

Tokyo Electric Power (OTCPK:TKECF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY, OTCPK:HTHIF), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Chubu Electric Power (OTC:CHUEF) are in talks to form a four-way alliance on nuclear power operations that would include jointly decommissioning obsolete reactors, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

The companies reportedly are considering the launch of a joint engineering company that handles reactor maintenance with the possibility of combining all nuclear operations under one roof in the future.

Tepco and Chubu Electric already have agreed to combine their fossil fuel operations under their JERA joint venture in spring 2019, and a similar risk-sharing arrangement for nuclear would represent a major shift in the business following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, according to the report.

ETFs: NLR, URA