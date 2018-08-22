Goldman cuts 10-year bond yield forecasts worldwide

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) cut bond yield forecasts for all G-10 countries, saying it expects "a smaller amount of term premium repricing in the U.S. and, by extension smaller spillover effects into other non-U.S. yields."

Changes for U.S., Canada, and Norway bond yields are modest for 2018, withe yield forecast revised down more sharply in other regions since they started on policy "normalization" later.

Goldman now sees 2018-end 10-year Treasury yield at 3.10% vs. its prior forecast of 3.25%.

Sees 10-year German yield at 0.5%, U.K. yield at 1.45%, and Japan yield at 0.125 at the end of 2018.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield down almost 1 basis point to 2.83%. Germany 10-year government bond yield up 1.6 bp to 0.35%. U.K. 10-year Gilt yield up 0.6 bp to 1.274%. Japan 10-year government bond yield up 0.7 bp to 0.097%.

