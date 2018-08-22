New Daktronics pixel pitch products

Daktronics (DAKT -3.8% ) has launched a new generation of the company’s narrow pixel pitch product line including pixel pitches of 1.2, 1.5, 1.9 and 2.5 millimeters.

"We've also invested in our manufacturing space to simultaneously develop technologies for streamlined production of this new generation of product, showing our commitment to the future of this technology and what it provides for our customers," CEO Reece Kurtenbach.

As AV integrators are increasingly adopting LED video technology as a viable alternative to LCD technology, this product line brings an easy installation option to the market.