More on Navios Maritime Acquisition's Q2 results

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA +2.1% ) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 29% Y/Y to $41.48M due to decrease in market rates during the quarter and sale of the Nave Galactic.

Q2 time charter equivalent rate was $13,260 a decrease of 24.2% Y/Y.

Adj. EBITDA was $10.99M (-59.4% Y/Y) and margin declined by 1,981 bps to 25.6%.

As of August 21, 2018, company has repurchased 7,626,619 shares for ~$6M.

Net cash used in operating activities was $19.58M, compared to $5.47M provided a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalent of $49.47M as of June 30, 2018.

Company owns 35 vessels, contracted 93.8% of available days on charter-out basis for 2018 and expects to generate revenue of ~$148.3M.

