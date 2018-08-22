Insperity announces relationship with Mylo, a Lockton Company

Insperity, Inc (NSP -0.6% ) announced it has entered into a relationship with Mylo, a Lockton Company.

As a result of this relationship, Insperity’s Workforce Acceleration solution, a comprehensive traditional employment human resources bundle for customers outside of the Professional Employment Organization relationship, is enhanced through Mylo’s solution for business, group health, home, auto and individual health insurance needs.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with Lockton through the addition of Mylo to our Workforce Acceleration solution,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and CEO.