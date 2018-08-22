FDA awards contract to develop guidelines for opioid prescribing

The FDA has awarded a contract to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to help advance the development of evidence-based guidelines to help physicians prescribe opioid pain meds in a more appropriate way.

The agency says the first prescription of opioids for pain, typically a 30-day supply, could be written for far fewer pills, possibly just enough for a few days, thereby eliminating a source of illicit use.

Selected tickers: ENDP, MNK, OTCPK:INVVY, OTCPK:RBGLY, JNJ, INSY, OTCQB:ELTP, OPNT, AGN, TEVA, ABBV, ALKS, AMPH, COLL, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, MYL, PRGO, ASRT, NKTR