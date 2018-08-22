Analysts reel in expectations on J. Jill

Analysts are revising estimates on J. Jill (JILL -7.5% ) lower after factoring in the retailer's Q2 earnings report and guidance update.

Cowen drops its rating to Market Perform from Outperform on concerns of the product and marketing changes being fired off by J. Jill. "There is also the possibility and probability of an earnings or margin reset, which may take place if management's assessment of the current situation and opportunity requires price investment, lost sales, or near-term customer friction for long-term customer value gain," warns analyst Oliver Chen.

Morgan Stanley takes its price target on J. Jill to $7.50 from $8.00.

Deutsche Bank moves to a PT of $9.00 from $10.00, while maintaining a Buy rating.

Macquarie slides its PT to $6.00 from $7.00.

