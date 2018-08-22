Worthington Industries President/COO Russell to retire

Worthington Industries (WOR -1.1% ) says President and COO Mark Russell is retiring, to be succeeded by current CFO Andy Rose as its new President and Geoff Gilmore as new VP and COO.

Rose, who also will continue as CFO, joined WOR in 2008 as VP and CFO after serving as a senior investment professional at MCG Capital Corporation and a founding partner at Peachtree Equity Partners.

Gilmore, who also will continue to lead WOR's pressure cylinders business, joined the company in 1998, became president of the steel processing unit during 2012-16 and then took the helm at pressure cylinders.

Russell became President and COO in 2012 after joining the company in 2007 as president of the steel processing business.