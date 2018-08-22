AstroNova +7.5% on Q2 results, expects stronger 2H

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) gains 7.5% after Q2 results that beat the revenue estimate of one analyst with a reported $33.8M (FactSet: $31.8M). Company expects 2H19 to outperform the first half with gains in Product Identification and Test & Measurement.

Bookings totaled $35.8M, up 29% on the year. Backlog was up 30% Y/Y to $24.5M.

Operating margins increased 300 basis points to 6.4%.

Revenue breakdown: Product Identification, $21.8M (+4.5% Y/Y); Test & Measurement, $12M (+81%); Hardware, $12.9M (+50%).

