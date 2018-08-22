Marketers laud ad growth prospects at Instagram

A more detailed look at Facebook (FB +0.3% ) ad spending shows that despite slowdowns in core advertising that showed up in disappointing earnings guidance, ad spend is shifting to Instagram.

Aside from healthy user growth, Merkle notes ad spend on Instagram is growing at four times the rate of core Facebook, and 4C sees even higher rates among its clients (up 204% Y/Y). The only rival there, 4C says, is LinkedIn (MSFT +0.5% ), which saw 212% growth.

Instagram's commitment to building its ad platform is paying off, says AdStage's Paul Wicker: "Facebook recently announced that there are more than one billion Instagram users, and advertisers are drooling over all that inventory. Based on what we’re hearing from our customers and seeing in the data, we expect Instagram inventory to continue to grow through the rest of 2018."

Instagram's 1B MAUs are less than half Facebook's 2.23B, but indications are that there's more engagement -- with Instagram users more receptive to advertising and less likely to respond negatively to campaigns, according to Reveal Mobile's Brian Handly.