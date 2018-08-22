AT&T closes AlienVault deal, builds cybersecurity unit

AT&T (T -1.8% ) today has wrapped up its acquisition of security firm AlienVault.

With the closing, it will create a new stand-alone, market-facing cybersecurity solutions unit, to be led by AlienVault CEO Barmak Meftah.

The two had arrived at a deal in early July; AT&T says the acquisition doesn't change its plans for leverage reduction coming out of its $85B acquisition of Time Warner.

"AT&T has significant telemetry and intelligence. With AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the new organization has the opportunity to deliver to customers leading threat insight and analytics," says IDC's Christina Richmond.

Previously: Analyst downgrades AT&T on margin pressure, Time Warner asset "juggle" (Aug. 22 2018)