WSJ: Investors see opportunity in companies that handle drilling wastewater

New companies, many backed by private equity, are rushing to help shale drillers deal with the problem of disposing of the vast volumes of wastewater that are a byproduct of fracking wells, WSJ reports, highlighting another issue that could constrain production in the Permian Basin.

Drillers in the Permian Basin currently generate more than 1,000 Olympic-size swimming pools full of salty brine water every day, and handling it amounts to as much as 25% of a well’s lease operating expense, according to the report.

P-E firms have invested more than $500M so far into wastewater disposal companies such as Solaris Water Midstream, and Oilfield Water Logistics and WaterBridge Resources; the latter has announced plans for an IPO, and others may follow suit.

The companies are building pipelines to transport the wastewater and dispose of it deep underground, hoping to displace the trucks that currently do the job, and some want to recycle the wastewater and sell it back to drillers to reuse.

These 10 companies alone currently produce nearly 10M bbl/day combined of wastewater: OXY with 3.5M bbl/day, XOM, APA, CVX, CXO-RSPP, KMI, Sheridan, XEC, PXD, APC.