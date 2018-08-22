Hartford Financial falls after agreeing to buy Navigators

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) falls as much as 4. 2% after announcing a deal to buy Navigators (NASDAQ:NAVG) for $2.1B.

Hartford sees 2019 income before acquisition-related charges falling by an "immaterial" amount. It hasn't yet determined the size of its acquisition-related charge.

Also the deal will hurt net investment income by $50M in 2020.

Mark Dwelle of RBC says the acquisition price is at the high end compared with other similar properties and synergies are limited, Bloomberg reports.

Navigators, meanwhile, rises 9% to $70.03, exceeding the acquisition price.

KBW analyst Meyer Shields says another bid for Navigators is possible but not likely..

Another specialty insurer, Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO), gains 1.0% .

Previously: Hartford to buy Navigators for $2.1B (Aug. 22)