Reuters: EU will approve Apple's Shazam buy

EU antitrust regulators are set to approve Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, according to Reuters sources.

The approval will come without concession demands.

The deal was first announced last December. The European Commission opened an investigation in April into whether Shazam would give Apple an unfair advantage particularly if Apple halted the app’s referrals to Apple Music rivals.

Apple shares are up 0.5% to $216.13. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) drops 0.3% to $189.80.

Previously: TechCrunch: Apple will acquire Shazam app (Dec. 8, 2017)

Previously: European antitrust regulators set deadline for Apple-Shazam probe (April 23)