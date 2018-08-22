Serta Simmons to merge with Tuft & Needle

Serta Simmons Bedding plans to merge with direct-to-consumer mattress firm Tuft & Needle.

The deal will merge Tuft & Needle's e-commerce infrastructure with Serta Simmons' broad retail reach through stores.

"We will be able to serve consumers unmatched both online and in-store,: says Serta Simmons CEO Michael Traub on the deal.

The merger will place Serta in closer competition with online upstart Casper, which is backed by notable VC investors and Target (NYSE:TGT).

Serta Simmons is owned by PE firm Advent International.

