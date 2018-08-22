Public Storage slides after Goldman downgrades on excess storage space

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) sinks 4.6% after Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Rosivach downgrades the stock to sell from neutral on concerns about slowing same-store growth and increased storage space supply that's not likely to subside next year.

Due to these reasons, PSA will have a hard time improving occupancy rates or increasing rents, he says.

Rosivach sees PSA stock underperforming next year; he cuts his price target to $198 from $210.

Via Bloomberg.

Previously: Public Storage misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)