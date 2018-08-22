Sinopec, Zhejiang to build China LNG terminal, first phase set for end-2021

Sinopec (SNP +1.5% ) says it is teaming with Zhejiang Energy to build a 3M metric tons/year liquefied natural gas terminal in east China's Zhejiang province, with the first phase set for operation at year-end 2021.

The LNG receiving terminal would be SNP's fourth after similar-sized facilities built in Qingdao, Beihai and Tianjin; SNP is expanding its LNG receiving capacity rapidly under the government’s push to replace coal with cleaner gas.

The new project includes four tanks each able to store 200K cm of LNG, a berth to dock tankers of 30K-266K cm and a 16-mile pipeline.