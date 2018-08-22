Verizon admits mistake in throttling California firefighters (updated)

Verizon (VZ -1.3% ) -- which lost a pitched battle with AT&T (T -1.6% ) over the contract to run the FirstNet public safety network -- has taken a hit in that area after acknowledging it erred in throttling wireless connections used by firefighters battling the California wildfire.

Firefighters repeatedly attempted to lift the throttle on their "unlimited" data connections as it wrestled with the ongoing fire.

“We made a mistake in how we communicated with our customer about the terms of its plan,” a Verizon representative says.

The fire department had chosen a plan that throttled speeds beyond certain data usage, it says, but "Regardless of the plan emergency responders choose, we have a practice to remove data speed restrictions when contacted in emergency situations. We have done that many times, including for emergency personnel responding to these tragic fires."

"In this situation, we should have lifted the speed restriction when our customer reached out to us. This was a customer support mistake. We are reviewing the situation and will fix any issues going forward.”

Santa Clara County's fire chief said that when he contacted Verizon about the emergency, the company indicated it would only remove throttling after he dealt with billing to switch to a new data plan.

Updated: Ars Technica notes the county disputes the characterization as a "customer service" error. "Verizon's throttling has everything to do with net neutrality -— it shows that the ISPs will act in their economic interests, even at the expense of public safety," says Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams. "That is exactly what the Trump Administration's repeal of net neutrality allows and encourages."