Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of August 26 - September 1 for healthcare investors.

Sunday (8/26)(actually started the day before): European Society of Cardiology Congress, Munich (5 days). Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): six abstracts on Repatha. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): tafamidis data.

Monday (8/27): Pfizer (PFE) conference call on tafamidis data at ESC.

FDA action date for Bausch Health's (NYSE:BHC) Altreno lotion for acne.

Tuesday (8/28): Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA): webinar on CRISPR/Cas9 patent dispute between UC-Berkeley, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad Institute/MIT.

Thursday (8/30): FDA action date for Akcea Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKCA) volanesorsen for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (inherited elevated levels of triglycerides in the blood).